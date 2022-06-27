Mission & scope

Frontiers in Sociology provides an international, scholarly forum for the investigation of society.

A utopian impulse towards imagining and building progressive societies underpins much sociological research. Frontiers in Sociology focuses on contemporary social problems, though a historical purview is key to understand the functioning and development of societies.

Sociological scholarship attends to matters cultural, political, and economic. This includes theoretical and empirical investigation of social structures, social networks and hierarchies, and how power and capital intervene in the social. Research draws on the ideas, models and literatures of political science, economics, history, philosophy, psychology, anthropology and statistics in additional sociological literature, both current and classical. Sociology is distinguished as a field of social scientific research by holding theory, method and empirical material in dialogue with one another in the research process.

Frontiers in Sociology reflects the breadth of the field of Sociology. We welcome submissions across the full range of interests represented in the discipline, in order to make high quality, innovative and analytically acute research available to an international readership.