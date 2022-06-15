Mission & scope

Frontiers in Sociology is a multidisciplinary journal that highlights and explores the key challenges of human societies that connect personal troubles with wide social and economic processes. How do human relationships and social structures interact to form society in terms of hierarchies, networks, movements, inequalities and collaborations.

Led by Field Chief Editor Hannah Bradby (Uppsala University, Sweden), the journal is indexed in PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, DOAJ, and Web of Science (ESCI), among others. Frontiers in Sociology welcomes research with a focus on ideas, models, and literatures of sociology, but also political science, economics, history, philosophy, psychology, anthropology, and statistics. The journal welcomes critical and analytic approaches to understanding the social.

Topics include, but are not limited to:

gender, sex and sexualities

media governance and the public sphere

medical sociology

migration and society

race and ethnicity

sociological theory

sociology of emotion

sociology of law

sociology of stratification

urban ecology

work, employment, and organizations.

Research contributions that bridge the gap between theory and empirical investigation within various domains of sociology are encouraged and innovative research design is welcome.

Manuscripts that focus solely on medical or clinical aspects of disease, without a clear sociological perspective, are not suitable for publication in this journal. Similarly, studies that are purely mathematical or statistical in nature, without a clear sociological application or relevance, are not appropriate for this journal. Research that is primarily policy-oriented, without a clear sociological framework or analysis, is also not suitable for this journal. Research that is purely descriptive, without a clear analytic approach is not likely to be suitable for this journal.

Frontiers in Sociology is committed to advancing developments in the field by allowing unrestricted access to articles and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future.