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Uppsala University
Uppsala, Sweden
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Sociology
Cardiff University
Cardiff, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Race and Ethnicity
Austrian Academy of Sciences (OeAW)
Vienna, Austria
Specialty Chief Editor
Media Governance and the Public Sphere
Department of Sociology of Law, Faculty of Social Sciences, Lund University
Lund, Sweden
Specialty Chief Editor
Sociology of Law