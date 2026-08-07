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Northumbria University
Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Work, Employment and Organizations
California State University, Monterey Bay
Seaside, United States
Associate Editor
Work, Employment and Organizations
Northumbria University
Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Work, Employment and Organizations
University of Naples Federico II
Naples, Italy
Associate Editor
Work, Employment and Organizations