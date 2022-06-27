carol stephenson
Northumbria University
Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Work, Employment and Organizations
California State University, Monterey Bay
Seaside, United States
Associate Editor
Work, Employment and Organizations
Northumbria University
Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Work, Employment and Organizations
University of Naples Federico II
Naples, Italy
Associate Editor
Work, Employment and Organizations
Anglia Ruskin University
Cambridge, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Work, Employment and Organizations
Niederrhein University of Applied Sciences
Krefeld, Germany
Associate Editor
Work, Employment and Organizations
Warsaw School of Economics
Warsaw, Poland
Associate Editor
Work, Employment and Organizations
Haute École de Travail Social et de la Santé Lausanne (HETSL)
Lausanne, Switzerland
Associate Editor
Work, Employment and Organizations
Faculty of Social and Human Sciences, University of Beira Interior
Covilhã, Portugal
Associate Editor
Work, Employment and Organizations
University of Szczecin
Szczecin, Poland
Associate Editor
Work, Employment and Organizations
University of Bologna
Bologna, Italy
Associate Editor
Work, Employment and Organizations
University of Zurich
Zürich, Switzerland
Associate Editor
Work, Employment and Organizations
Faculty of Business, Economics and Social Development, University of Malaysia Terengganu
Kuala Terengganu, Malaysia
Associate Editor
Work, Employment and Organizations
Durham University
Durham, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Work, Employment and Organizations