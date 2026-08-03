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Rio de Janeiro State University
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Associate Editor
Sociology of Stratification
Université de Versailles Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines
Versailles, France
Associate Editor
Sociology of Stratification
University of Essex
Colchester, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Sociology of Stratification
Hitotsubashi University
Kunitachi, Japan
Associate Editor
Sociology of Stratification