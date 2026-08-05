Submit your research
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Ready to publish? Check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about submission, from choosing a journal and section to preparing your manuscript.
Reviewing a manuscript? See our editorial guidelines for everything you need to know about Frontiers’ peer review process.
Our rigorous, transparent peer review process combines expert review and constructive dialogue to strengthen your manuscript.
Article processing charges (APCs) apply to articles that are accepted for publication by our external editors, following rigorous peer review.
Queen's University Belfast
Belfast, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Sociology of Emotion
VIVE – The Danish Center for Social Science Research
Copenhagen, Denmark
Associate Editor
Sociology of Emotion
German Center for Integration and Migration Research (DeZIM)
Berlin, Germany
Community Reviewer
Sociology of Emotion
University of New South Wales
Kensington, Australia
Community Reviewer
Sociology of Emotion