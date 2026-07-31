Submit your research
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Ready to publish? Check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about submission, from choosing a journal and section to preparing your manuscript.
Reviewing a manuscript? See our editorial guidelines for everything you need to know about Frontiers’ peer review process.
Our rigorous, transparent peer review process combines expert review and constructive dialogue to strengthen your manuscript.
Article processing charges (APCs) apply to articles that are accepted for publication by our external editors, following rigorous peer review.
Department of Sociology of Law, Faculty of Social Sciences, Lund University
Lund, Sweden
Specialty Chief Editor
Sociology of Law
University of the Western Cape
Bellville, South Africa
Associate Editor
Sociology of Law
Department of Sociology and Social Research, University of Milano-Bicocca
Milan, Italy
Associate Editor
Sociology of Law
Faculty of Law, University of Coimbra
Coimbra, Portugal
Associate Editor
Sociology of Law