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Uppsala University
Uppsala, Sweden
Specialty Chief Editor
Medical Sociology
University of Cambridge
Cambridge, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Medical Sociology
University of York
York, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Medical Sociology
Institute of Public Health, University of Porto
Porto, Portugal
Associate Editor
Medical Sociology