Scope

The Medical Sociology section is dedicated to publishing original research on the social relations of health and illness that deploy theoretical models to make sense of the power inequities.

Led by Professor Hannah Bradby from Uppsala University, the Medical Sociology section welcomes submissions in the various domains of the sociology of medicine, which explore the social relations of health and illness, illuminating connections between health, illness, and social structures.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

commodification of medical practice and products

critical and theory-driven analysis of clinical settings

critical examination of health governance and policy, locally, nationally, internationally

embodied aspects of health and illness

inequalities and inequities in health and illness

interdisciplinary research including public health, anthropology, nursing, primary care, global health, and community medicine that addresses sociological themes

investigation of dimensions of power in healthcare and medicine

paradoxical and iatrogenic aspects of health work

professional and patient networks

socio-economic factors in health, morbidity and mortality

sociological approaches to ethical and moral behavior in biotechnology and reproductive practices

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about sociological aspects of health and medicine, focusing on the complex relationships between individuals, communities, institutions, and industries.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the analysis of inequities in health and illness, including the role of socio-economic factors, of power in healthcare and medicine, the role of theory in understanding clinical settings, commodification and embodiment in health and illness, critical approaches to health governance and policy, critical interdisciplinary approaches, paradoxical and iatrogenic aspects of health work, networks and ethical and moral aspects of healthcare.

The Medical Sociology section does not consider submissions focusing on curriculum development, safety regulations, descriptive accounts of policy, practice and health outcomes as these topics and approaches fall outside the sociological analysis of health, illness, and healthcare systems. Studies that address the social, cultural, or structural aspects of health, illness and healthcare, including interdisciplinary research including public health, anthropology, nursing, primary care, global health, and community medicine that address sociological themes, are within the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of medical sociology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.