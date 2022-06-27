guillermina jasso
New York University
New York City , United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Migration and Society
New York University
New York City , United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Thomas Harriot College of Arts and Sciences, East Carolina University
Greenville , United States
Associate Editor
Princeton School of Public and International Affairs, Princeton University
Princeton , United States
Associate Editor
University of Giessen
Giessen , Germany
Associate Editor
Tel Aviv University
Tel Aviv , Israel
Associate Editor
University of Cologne
Cologne , Germany
Associate Editor
University of Pennsylvania
Philadelphia , United States
Associate Editor
University at Albany
Albany , United States
Associate Editor
Brown University
Providence , United States
Associate Editor
Texas A&M University
College Station , United States
Associate Editor
University of Nevada, Reno
Reno , United States
Guest Associate Editor
Keele University
Keele , United Kingdom
Guest Associate Editor
Uppsala University
Uppsala , Sweden
Guest Associate Editor
The Maria Grzegorzewska University
Warsaw , Poland
Guest Associate Editor
University of Wuppertal
Wuppertal , Germany
Guest Associate Editor
Gujarat Institute of Development Research
Ahmedabad , India
Guest Associate Editor
