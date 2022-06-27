guillermina jasso
New York University
New York City, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Migration and Society
University of Gävle
Gävle, Sweden
Associate Editor
Migration and Society
University College London
London, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Migration and Society
Ruppin Academic Center
Hadera, Israel
Associate Editor
Migration and Society
Flame University
Pune, India
Associate Editor
Migration and Society
Princeton School of Public and International Affairs, Princeton University
Princeton, United States
Associate Editor
Migration and Society
Ca' Foscari University of Venice
Venice, Italy
Associate Editor
Migration and Society
University of Massachusetts Lowell
Lowell, United States
Associate Editor
Migration and Society
University at Albany
Albany, United States
Associate Editor
Migration and Society
Middlesex University
London, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Migration and Society
University of Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, United States
Associate Editor
Migration and Society
School of Social Sciences, University of the Aegean
Mytilene, Greece
Associate Editor
Migration and Society
University of Giessen
Giessen, Germany
Associate Editor
Migration and Society
Tel Aviv University
Tel Aviv, Israel
Associate Editor
Migration and Society
John Jay College of Criminal Justice
New York City, United States
Associate Editor
Migration and Society