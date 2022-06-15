Scope

The Sociological Theory section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing sociological theory and promoting interdisciplinary connections.

Led by Dr. John Offer from Ulster University and Dr. Scott Schaffer from Western University, the Sociological Theory section welcomes submissions in various domains of sociological theory and conceptual analysis, which foster connections between diverse areas of sociology and related disciplines.

This section emphasizes diverse research perspectives, particularly encouraging submissions from underrepresented regions and promoting cross-cultural understanding.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

cultural studies

intellectual history

international relations

social anthropology

sociological theory and its interfaces with adjacent fields

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interplay between sociological theory and related disciplines, as well as the exploration of geographical and interdisciplinary cosmopolitanism.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the cultural studies, intellectual history, international relations, social anthropology, sociological theory and its interfaces with adjacent fields, and SDGs 4 (Quality Education), 10 (Reduced Inequalities), and 17 (Partnerships for the Goals).

The Sociological Theory section does not consider submissions focusing solely on climate science or business management, as these topics fall outside the realm of sociological theory. However, submissions that address the interplay between sociological theory and sustainable development, particularly in relation to SDGs 4 (Quality Education), 10 (Reduced Inequalities), and 17 (Partnerships for the Goals), are welcome. Articles should primarily address theoretical frameworks and concepts within the field of sociology to be considered for publication in this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of sociological theory to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.