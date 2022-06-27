Scope

Apart from aiming to publish high quality articles in sociological theory, broadly defined, this section will focus in particular on

1) Maximising its geographical reach, particularly in relation to article submissions from low income countries.

2) Paying close attention both to the research frontiers in the various areas of sociological theory and to the interface between sociological theory, broadly defined, and related work in adjacent fields of sociology and other disciplines such as philosophy, intellectual history, cultural studies, social anthropology and international relations.

Geographical and interdisciplinary cosmopolitanism remain important aims, since there are still serious deficiencies in communication between disciplines in many parts of the world, even in the most advanced countries, and between sociologists in different geographical and linguistic regions.