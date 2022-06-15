Scope

The Sociology of Law section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the exploration of norms and their influence on human and institutional behavior in society.

Led by Dr. Håkan Hydén from the Academy for Learning, Humanities and Society at Halmstad University, the Sociology of Law section welcomes submissions in various domains of sociology of law, which address the relationship between norms and societal interactions, as well as systems rationality expectations.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

ecological systems and sustainable development

inquiry into aspects of normality, norms, and disruption

law, legal regulation, and governance

market and economy

social world formed by interaction, language, and culture

technological systems within different fields

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interplay of norms within and between various systems, their empirical implications, and the multiple sources of disruption affecting current normative structures.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the ecological systems and sustainable development (SDG 11, SDG 12, SDG 13, SDG 14, SDG 15), inquiry into aspects of normality, norms, and disruption (SDG 16), law, legal regulation, and governance (SDG 16), market and economy (SDG 8, SDG 9), social world formed by interaction, language, and culture (SDG 4, SDG 10), and technological systems within different fields (SDG 9).

The Sociology of Law does not consider submissions focusing solely on crime without relevance to legal institutions, processes, or social implications, or those lacking a sociological perspective and engagement with the broader context of law and society as within its scope. However, topics related to work, employment and organizations, race and ethnicity, migration and society, and children and family relations may be considered if they are relevant to the exploration of norms and their influence on human and institutional behavior in society, and if they contribute to the understanding of the interplay of norms within and between various systems, their empirical implications, and the multiple sources of disruption affecting current normative structures.