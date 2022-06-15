Scope

The Sociology of Stratification section is dedicated to publishing research focused on exploring social stratification across various world regions and time periods.

The Sociology of Stratification section welcomes submissions which address the complexities between the processes and consequences of social stratification.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

attitudes and social stratification

consumption patterns and social stratification

gender and ethnoracial differences in socioeconomic attainments

historical changes in social stratification systems

micro- and macro-level determinants of social stratification

social mobility

social stratification and health

social stratification and lifestyles

social stratification and the environment

social stratification and the media

socio-political institutions and social stratification

socioeconomic status and class differences

spatial causes and consequences of social stratification

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of social stratification, contributing to the advancement of theory-oriented and evidence-based understanding in this field.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of social stratification in relation to SDGs 1 (No Poverty), 5 (Gender Equality), 10 (Reduced Inequalities), and 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities).

This section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of sociology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.