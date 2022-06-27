Scope

Work, Employment and Organizations is an avenue for original contributions in a wide range of areas associated with work and employment within workplaces, organizations and more broadly labor markets in societies. Within work and employment, industrial relations are a traditional crucial area for theorizing organization since organizational activity is usually undertaken by workers within employment. Yet, employment and industrial relations structures and processes as collective bargaining and employees’ voice are important for equality and democracy within organizations. The emergence of new business models fosters workplace change by pursuing new logics of capital accumulation through the circuit of financial capitalism and the introduction of new technology. This in turn fosters transformations in labor markets and industrial (employment) regulatory and policy settings, with important implications for class, gender, age cohorts, ethnicity and race.

We welcome contributions from a wide range of disciplines across sociology, economy, politics and anthropology and the social science overall which critically discuss the implications of current changes for work, the working conditions and the quality of jobs. We share the idea that capturing the relationships between employment and industrial relations and organization studies is key to advance knowledge about work, including its productive (paid) and reproductive (unpaid) aspects, and considering the intersection of gender, age cohorts, ethnicity and race.

Work, Employment and Organizations addresses current topics as: work and employment; globalization and work; labor-management relations; labor markets dualization and inequality; labor markets and occupation; employment transitions and mobility; careers and professions; workplace organization; organizational culture; gender and race relations; migration; work and family; labor unions and social movements; industrial relations; occupations and professions; occupational health and safety; transitions between work; workplace diversity; workplace conflict.