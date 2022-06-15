Scope

The Work, Employment and Organizations section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the various aspects of work, employment, and organizational dynamics in contemporary societies.

Led by Dr. Carol Stephenson from Northumbria University, the Work, Employment and Organizations section welcomes submissions in the diverse domains of sociology, economy, politics, and anthropology, which critically examine the implications of current changes for work, working conditions, and the quality of jobs.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

careers and professions

employment transitions and mobility

gender and race relations

globalization and work

industrial relations

labor markets and occupation

labor-management relations

labor process

labor unions and social movements

migration

occupational health and safety

organizational culture

unemployment and worklessness

work and employment and the reproduction of social inequality

work, employment and identity

work, employment and social justice

worker control, deviance and resistance

workplace conflict

workplace diversity

workplace organization

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interplay between employment, industrial relations, and organizational studies, considering the intersection of gender, age cohorts, ethnicity, and race.

In particular, the section welcomes sociological articles which support and advance the careers and professions, employment transitions and mobility, gender and race relations, globalization and work, industrial relations, labor markets and occupation, labor-management relations, labor unions and social movements, migration, occupational health and safety, organizational culture, workplace conflict, workplace diversity, and workplace organization, and SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being), 5 (Gender Equality), 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), 10 (Reduced Inequalities), and 16 (Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions).

The Work, Employment and Organizations section does not consider submissions with no discipline overview or theoretical thread, that are exclusively business-oriented or that are focused on epidemiology or public health, as these topics fall outside the scope of work-related and organizational studies. However, the section does welcome submissions related to occupational health and safety, which may have implications for public health. Additionally, the section does not cover urban and rural planning, as it is not directly related to employment, workplace dynamics, and organizational behavior.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Work, Employment and Organizations to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.