phebemary adodo-samani
ApplePear: The Rape-Proof Foundation
Accra, Ghana
Community Reviewer
Work, Employment and Organizations
ApplePear: The Rape-Proof Foundation
Accra, Ghana
Community Reviewer
Work, Employment and Organizations
University of Catania
Catania, Italy
Community Reviewer
Work, Employment and Organizations
Conservatoire National des Arts et Métiers (CNAM)
Paris, France
Community Reviewer
Work, Employment and Organizations
UMR7317 Laboratoire d'économie et de sociologie du travail (LEST)
Air En Provence, France
Community Reviewer
Work, Employment and Organizations
Adam Mickiewicz University
Poznań, Poland
Community Reviewer
Work, Employment and Organizations
Széchenyi István University
Gyor, Hungary
Community Reviewer
Work, Employment and Organizations
Federal University of São Carlos
São Carlos, Brazil
Community Reviewer
Work, Employment and Organizations
Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul
Porto Alegre, Brazil
Community Reviewer
Work, Employment and Organizations
Infante D. Henrique Portucalense University
Porto, Portugal
Community Reviewer
Work, Employment and Organizations
University of Salerno
Fisciano, Italy
Community Reviewer
Work, Employment and Organizations
Walter Sisulu University
Mthatha, South Africa
Community Reviewer
Work, Employment and Organizations
Newcastle University Business School
Newcastle, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Work, Employment and Organizations
The University of Sheffield
Sheffield, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Work, Employment and Organizations
University of Leicester
Leicester, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Work, Employment and Organizations
University of Applied Sciences and Arts of Western Switzerland
Delémont, Switzerland
Community Reviewer
Work, Employment and Organizations
College of Mexico
Tlalpan, Mexico
Community Reviewer
Work, Employment and Organizations