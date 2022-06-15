Scope

The Alternative Materials section is dedicated to publishing research focused on exploring sustainable materials and their applications.

Led by Dr. Claudio Ferone from the University of Naples Parthenope, the Alternative Materials section welcomes submissions in various domains of sustainability, which address the challenges between the identification, development, and use of alternative materials.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

construction materials, such as binders, aggregates, road construction materials, and materials for energy efficiency

materials for catalysis

materials for energy systems

matrix and/or reinforcement for composite materials

packaging materials

plastics materials

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development and application of alternative materials in the pursuit of sustainability.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the development and application of alternative materials in various fields, aiming to minimize the consumption of natural resources and promote a circular economy, thereby contributing to SDGs 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), and 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

Manuscripts that focus on the study of sustainability aspects unrelated to the synthesis and development or use of alternative materials are not suitable for publication in this section. This includes, but is not limited to, LCA or LCC studies that do not consider material-related aspects.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of sustainability to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.