shayan aboodi
University of Toronto
Toronto, Canada
Community Reviewer
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University of Toronto
Toronto, Canada
Community Reviewer
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Leibniz-Institut für Verbundwerkstoffe GmbH
Kaiserslautern, Germany
Community Reviewer
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Faculty of Civil Engineering, Michoacana University of San Nicolás de Hidalgo
Morelia, Mexico
Community Reviewer
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York University
Toronto, Canada
Community Reviewer
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University of Udine
Udine, Italy
Community Reviewer
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Universidad Veracruzana
Xalapa, Mexico
Community Reviewer
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Universitat Politècnica de València
Valencia, Spain
Community Reviewer
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Mechanical, Energy and Management Engineering Department, University of Calabria
Rende, Italy
Community Reviewer
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University of Bergamo
Bergamo, Italy
Community Reviewer
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Andlinger Center for Energy and the Environment, School of Engineering and Applied Science, Princeton University
Princeton, United States
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Polytechnic University of Turin
Turin, Italy
Community Reviewer
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WSP (Canada)
Montreal, Canada
Community Reviewer
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Ministry of Transportation of Ontario
Toronto, Canada
Community Reviewer
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Marche Polytechnic University
Ancona, Italy
Community Reviewer
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University of Sistan and Baluchestan
Zahedan, Iran
Community Reviewer
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Mediterranea University of Reggio Calabria
Reggio Calabria, Italy
Community Reviewer
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