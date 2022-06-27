Main content

Specialty chief editor konstantinos p tsagarakis Technical University of Crete Chania , Greece Specialty Chief Editor Circular Economy

Scope The Circular Economy section in Frontiers in Sustainability provides an outlet for research covering all aspects of Circular Economy; from individual business or industrial zones to national, international, or global policies that will make feasible the effective application of circular economy principles for achieving sustainable growth. Researchers, practitioners and entrepreneurs are invited to submit both empirical and theoretical research approaches that include but are not limited to: ● Circular Business Models ● Circular Cities and Regions ● Circular Design ● Circular Organizations ● Circular Production and Consumption ● Circularity Indicators and Performance Measurement ● Closed‐loop Supply Chains ● Education for Circularity ● Energy Efficiency, Storage and Clean Energy ● Energy from Waste ● Public Awareness and Stakeholder Engagement ● Regenerative Economy ● Resource Efficiency ● Risks and Barriers in Circular Economy The ultimate goal is to encourage researchers to examine the concepts beyond conventional thinking of circular economy, under an inter- and trans- disciplinary approach. Therefore, a major innovation of this section is the bridging of technical, economic, and social knowledge to support the effective advance of circular principles. Submissions from scholars with a background in education, law, psychology, anthropology, as well as other fields that will shed light to less attended or explored aspects of circular economy, are highly encouraged. Frontiers in Sustainability is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Sustain.

Abbreviation frsus

Electronic ISSN 2673-4524

Indexed in Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, CLOCKSS, OpenAIRE

