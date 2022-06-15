Scope

The Circular Economy section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding and application of circular economy principles for sustainable growth.

Led by Dr. Konstantinos Tsagarakis from Technical University of Crete, the Circular Economy section welcomes submissions in various domains of circular economy, which connect interdisciplinary approaches to promote effective implementation of circular principles.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

circular business models

circular cities and regions

circular design

circular organizations

circular production and consumption

circularity indicators and performance measurement

closed-loop supply chains

education for circularity

energy efficiency, storage, and clean energy

energy from waste

public awareness and stakeholder engagement

regenerative economy

resource efficiency

risks and barriers in circular economy

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the application of circular economy principles in various contexts, with an emphasis on interdisciplinary approaches and diverse research perspectives.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the circular economy principles, interdisciplinary approaches, and diverse research perspectives in alignment with SDGs 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), and 13 (Climate Action).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of circular economy to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.