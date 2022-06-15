Scope

The Nature-Based Solutions section is dedicated to publishing research focused on innovative approaches for addressing socio-environmental challenges through ecosystem resilience and resource management strategies.

Led by Dr. Cristina Calheiros from the Interdisciplinary Center for Marine and Environmental Research, University of Porto, and Dr. Spyridon Ntougias from the Department of Environmental Engineering, Democritus University of Thrace, the Nature-Based Solutions section welcomes submissions in various domains of nature-based solutions, which aim to address major issues such as climate change, biodiversity loss, and environmental health resilience.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

energy-water nexus in nature-based solutions

impact on carbon and water footprint of nature-based solutions

low-carbon wastewater treatment systems using natural capacity to treat pollutants

natural and constructed wetlands

nature-based practices from the past: historical and archaeological evidence

nature-based solutions and ecosystem services

nature-based solutions and soil conservation and restoration

nature-based solutions for climate adaptation and natural capital restoration

nature-based solutions for smart water management

nature-based solutions for sustainable agriculture and food security

nature-based solutions in the built environment

nature-based solutions in urban, peri-urban, and rural contexts

nature-based solutions to carbon sequestration and storage

nature-based solutions to cope with societal challenges

nature-based solutions to mitigate soil degradation

nature-based solutions to prevent and mitigate damages from extreme weather events and reduce disaster risks

policy and adoption of sustainable management approaches in nature-based solutions

regeneration of local practices and systems for water reclamation

wastewater biorefinery within a bio-based economy prism

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about innovative approaches and strategies in the field of nature-based solutions for addressing socio-environmental challenges.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the focus areas of the Nature-Based Solutions section and SDGs, such as SDG 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), SDG 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), SDG 13 (Climate Action), SDG 14 (Life Below Water), SDG 15 (Life on Land), and SDG 17 (Partnerships for the Goals).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of nature-based solutions to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.