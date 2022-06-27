natasa atanasova
Faculty of Civil and Geodetic Engineering, University of Ljubljana
Ljubljana, Slovenia
Community Reviewer
Nature-Based Solutions
Faculty of Civil and Geodetic Engineering, University of Ljubljana
Ljubljana, Slovenia
Community Reviewer
Nature-Based Solutions
University of Michigan
Ann Arbor, United States
Community Reviewer
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Democritus University of Thrace
Komotini, Greece
Community Reviewer
Nature-Based Solutions
Institute for Sustainable Pant Protection (IPSP) – National Research Council of Italy (CNR)
Metaponto (MT), Italy
Community Reviewer
Nature-Based Solutions
University of Basilicata
Potenza, Italy
Community Reviewer
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Cyprus University of Technology
Limassol, Cyprus
Community Reviewer
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Conservatoire National des Arts et Métiers (CNAM)
Paris, France
Community Reviewer
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University of Ioannina
Ioannina, Greece
Community Reviewer
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Mykolas Romeris University
Vilnius, Lithuania
Community Reviewer
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Faculty of Agriculture, University of Belgrade
Belgrade, Serbia
Community Reviewer
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University of Belgrade, Institute of Chemistry, Technology and Metallurgy
Belgrade, Serbia
Community Reviewer
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Faculty of Engineering, Tanta University
Tanta, Egypt
Community Reviewer
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University of Ioannina
Ioannina, Greece
Community Reviewer
Nature-Based Solutions
Catholic University of the Sacred Heart, Brescia
Brescia, Italy
Community Reviewer
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University of Cantabria
Santander, Spain
Community Reviewer
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NED University of Engineering and Technology
Karachi, Pakistan
Community Reviewer
Nature-Based Solutions