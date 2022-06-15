Scope

The Quantitative Sustainability Assessment section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding the environmental, social, and economic implications of various technologies, processes, materials, and policies for a sustainable future.

Led by Dr. Maria Molinos-Senante from the Pontificia Universidad Catolica de Chile and Dr. Shabbir Gheewala from the King Mongkut's University of Technology Thonburi, the Quantitative Sustainability Assessment section welcomes submissions in the various domains of sustainability assessment, which address the challenges and complexities of the field.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

assessment of planetary boundaries

circular economy, and materials and resource efficiency

environmental input-output analysis

evidence-based policy and causal inference analysis

human well-being and prosperity assessment beyond GDP

life cycle assessment, including consequential approaches, life cycle inventory, life cycle impact assessment, and interpretation

social and environmental footprints, including carbon and water footprints

social, technological, and economic assessment of technologies, processes, materials, or policies

sustainable purchasing and environmental information disclosure

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the methodology, data, or implementation aspects of quantitative sustainability assessment, addressing challenges and advancing the field through a multidisciplinary approach.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the focus areas of the Quantitative Sustainability Assessment section and SDGs, such as responsible consumption and production (SDG 12), climate action (SDG 13), clean water and sanitation (SDG 6), affordable and clean energy (SDG 7), industry, innovation, and infrastructure (SDG 9), and sustainable cities and communities (SDG 11).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of sustainability assessment to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.