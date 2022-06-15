Scope

Led by Prof. Hussam Mahmoud from Vanderbilt University, the Resilience section is dedicated to publishing research at the intersection of physical infrastructure, ecological systems, and human communities. Particular interest is placed on how interdependencies among built, natural, and social systems influence resilience under both everyday conditions and extreme events. Our goal is to advance research that enhances the resilience of communities and ecosystems while considering broader implications for sustainability, economic prosperity, and quality of life.

The Resilience section welcomes submissions in various domains of sustainability and resilience, especially systems-oriented, interdisciplinary perspectives that address important contemporary challenges and propose or demonstrate innovative solutions.

The scope of articles considered in this section will include:

Climate resilience, adaptation, and mitigation strategies

Disaster risk reduction, preparedness, response, and recovery

Assessment, modeling, and enhancement of resilience in food-energy-water nexus systems

Technological innovations for resilience enhancement

Resilience-informed risk management and system reliability

Novel methods for resilience modeling, forecasting, and decision-making

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about resilience topics relevant to sustainability, with a particular interest in disruptive innovations that could lead to practical improvements in short-term or long-term resilience.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the focus areas of resilience in the context of the UN sustainable development goals, including: SDG 1 (No Poverty), SDG 2 (Zero Hunger), SDG 9 (Industry Innovation and Infrastructure), SDG 11 (Sustainable Communities), SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), SDG 13 (Climate Action), SDG 14 (Life Below Water), and SDG 15 (Life on Land).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of resilience and sustainability to researchers, industry leaders, policymakers, and the public worldwide.