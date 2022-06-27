Main content

Scope Sustainable Organizations publishes innovative and challenging research on how organizations (civil society, businesses, and public sector ones) are implementing sustainability into their activities, their relation to other organisations, and their contribution to the economic, environmental, social, and time dimensions of sustainability. The journal takes a holistic (focussing inside and outside the organisation, as well as between the sustainability dimensions), transdisciplinary (going beyond disciplinary silos), and systemic (looking into the system elements and how they inter-relate, e.g. operations, management, human resources, and change management) approaches. Our topics include (but are not limited to): · Corporate sustainability/Corporate Social Responsibility · (Higher) Education for Sustainable Development · Sustainability in public sector organisations · Stakeholder engagement for sustainability · Collaboration and multi-actor systems · Sustainability assessment and reporting · Change management for sustainability · Sustainable business models · Sustainable public procurement · Life cycle assessment, management, and thinking · Eco-efficiency · Circular Economy in and for organisations · Sustainability and innovation · Sustainable products and services systems · Sustainable finance and investing · Sustainable governance and law (pertaining to organisations) · Industrial and operations management for sustainability · Environmental accounting · Product/service stewarship · Sustainability indicators, criteria, and indices We welcome theoretical and empirical papers that are innovative, challenging, and also controversial ones. The journal creates a platform for academic discussions, and we encourage authors to build upon published research and provide responses and critiques to other papers. All studies must focus on organisations (formal or informal). Studies that do not fit within this scope may be transferred to other journals. Frontiers in Sustainability is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

