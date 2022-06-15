Scope

The Sustainable Organizations section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the integration of sustainability practices within various organizations.

Led by Dr. Manoj Kumar Nallapaneni from the Aachen-Maastricht Institute for Biobased Materials (AMIBM), Maastricht University, the Sustainable Organizations section welcomes submissions in the various domains of sustainability, which explore the connections between organizational activities, stakeholder relationships, and contributions to sustainable development.

This section emphasizes diverse research perspectives, including cross-cultural and non-Western contexts, as well as environmental considerations.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

change management for sustainability

circular economy in and for organizations

collaboration and multi-actor systems

corporate sustainability and social responsibility

eco-efficiency

education for sustainable development

environmental accounting

industrial and operations management for sustainability

life cycle assessment, management, and thinking

product/service stewardship

sustainability and innovation

sustainability assessment and reporting

sustainable business models

sustainable finance and investing

sustainable governance and law pertaining to organizations

sustainable products and services systems

sustainable public procurement

sustainability in public sector organizations

sustainability indicators, criteria, and indices

stakeholder engagement for sustainability

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the implementation of sustainability practices within organizations, their relationships with other organizations, and their contributions to sustainable development.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the integration of sustainability practices within organizations, emphasizing diverse research perspectives and environmental considerations, in alignment with SDGs 4 (Quality Education), 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), 13 (Climate Action), and 17 (Partnerships for the Goals).

The Sustainable Organizations section does not consider studies that do not fit within the scope of organizational sustainability, such as those focusing on natural resource management or traditional knowledge without a direct and significant impact on organizational sustainability. Submissions that do not address the core principles of sustainable organizations will be considered out of scope for this section and may be transferred to other journals.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Sustainable Organizations to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.