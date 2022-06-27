Main content

Specialty chief editor biswajit sarkar Yonsei University Seoul , South Korea Specialty Chief Editor Sustainable Supply Chain Management

Scope Scope Sustainable Supply Chain Management will focus on the intersection of sustainable production, management and environmental development for society. Both research and practice should develop an efficient business system for the improvement of economic and environmental growth in a sustainable way. The aims of this section are to provide a valuable platform to represent new ideas and practices in the field of operations management, supply chain management, and logistics with some valuable decision making in both theoretical and practical aspects. Original articles can be accepted on the base of the novel scientific contribution and real-life scenario of financial consequences. The topics are included to the followings: · Advanced inventory management and control · Smart and cleaner production system · Sustainable production management · Sustainable development · Advanced logistics system · Corporate social responsibility · Sustainable green supply chain management · Carbon footprint and bio-degradable products · Emission and pollution control Read More Frontiers in Sustainability is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Sustain.

Abbreviation frsus

Electronic ISSN 2673-4524

Indexed in Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, CLOCKSS, OpenAIRE

