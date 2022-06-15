Scope

The Sustainable Supply Chain Management section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the integration of sustainable production, management, and environmental development for societal benefits.

Led by Dr. Biswajit Sarkar from Yonsei University, the Sustainable Supply Chain Management section welcomes submissions in various domains of sustainable supply chain management, which connect theoretical and practical aspects for the enhancement of economic and environmental growth in a sustainable manner.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

advanced inventory management and control

advanced logistics systems

carbon footprint and bio-degradable products

corporate social responsibility

emission and pollution control

smart and cleaner production systems

sustainable development

sustainable green supply chain management

sustainable production management

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the efficient business systems and practices that contribute to economic and environmental growth in a sustainable way.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the sustainable production, management, and environmental development for societal benefits, focusing on SDGs 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), and 13 (Climate Action).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of sustainable supply chain management to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.