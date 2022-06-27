giulio paolo agnusdei
University of Salento
Lecce, Italy
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Supply Chain Management
University of Salento
Lecce, Italy
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Supply Chain Management
NUST Business School, National University of Sciences and Technology
Islamabad, Pakistan
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Supply Chain Management
Technical University of Malaysia Malacca
Malacca, Malaysia
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Supply Chain Management
Sepuluh Nopember Institute of Technology
Surabaya, Indonesia
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Supply Chain Management
University of Szczecin
Szczecin, Poland
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Supply Chain Management
Asia University
Taichung, Taiwan
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Supply Chain Management
University Carlo Cattaneo
Castellanza, Italy
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Supply Chain Management
RMIT University
Melbourne, Australia
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Supply Chain Management
National Taiwan Ocean University
Keelung, Taiwan
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Supply Chain Management
Department of Economics, G. d'Annunzio University of Chieti and Pescara
Pescara, Italy
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Supply Chain Management
Netaji Subhas Open University
Kolkata, India
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Supply Chain Management
University of Naples Parthenope
Naples, Italy
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Supply Chain Management
Victoria University, Australia
Melbourne, Australia
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Supply Chain Management
O. P. Jindal Global University
Sonipat, India
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Supply Chain Management
Girne American University
Kyrenia, Cyprus
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Supply Chain Management
De Montfort University
Leicester, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Supply Chain Management