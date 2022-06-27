biswajit sarkar
Yonsei University
Seoul, Republic of Korea
Specialty Chief Editor
Sustainable Supply Chain Management
Aston Business School
Birmingham, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Sustainable Supply Chain Management
University of Modena and Reggio Emilia
Modena, Italy
Associate Editor
Sustainable Supply Chain Management
Yonsei University
Seoul, Republic of Korea
Associate Editor
Sustainable Supply Chain Management
Polytechnic University of Milan
Milan, Italy
Associate Editor
Sustainable Supply Chain Management
University of L'Aquila
L'Aquila, Italy
Associate Editor
Sustainable Supply Chain Management
School of Engineering and Sciences, Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education (ITESM)
Monterrey, Mexico
Associate Editor
Sustainable Supply Chain Management
Midnapore College (Autonomous)
Midnapore, India
Associate Editor
Sustainable Supply Chain Management
SRM Institute of Science and Technology
Chennai, India
Associate Editor
Sustainable Supply Chain Management
University of L'Aquila
L'Aquila, Italy
Associate Editor
Sustainable Supply Chain Management
Department of Civil and Mechanical Engineering, University of Cassino
Cassino, Italy
Associate Editor
Sustainable Supply Chain Management
South China University of Technology
Guangzhou, China
Associate Editor
Sustainable Supply Chain Management
Dr. B. R. Ambedkar National Institute of Technology Jalandhar
Jalandhar, India
Associate Editor
Sustainable Supply Chain Management
Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur
Kharagpur, India
Associate Editor
Sustainable Supply Chain Management
Kazi Nazrul University
Asansol, India
Associate Editor
Sustainable Supply Chain Management
Politecnico di Bari
Bari, Italy
Associate Editor
Sustainable Supply Chain Management