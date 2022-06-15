Mission & scope

Frontiers in Sustainable Food Systems is a multidisciplinary journal of basic and applied research exploring sustainable solutions to address the issue of global food security.

Indexed in Scopus, Web of Science (SCIE), and the DOAJ, Frontiers in Sustainable Food Systems is led by Field Chief Editor Prof Patrick Meyfroidt (Université Catholique de Louvain, Belgium). The journal covers all areas of producing and delivering food to humans at local, regional and global scales, from production or wild harvest, to processing, marketing, distribution, consumption, recycling and disposal.

The journal welcomes submissions on any aspect of food systems as they intersect with the science and practice of sustainability, including its environmental, economic, political and social justice dimensions. Topics include, but are not limited to:

agricultural and food economics

agroecology & ecosystem services

agro-food safety

aquatic foods

climate-smart food systems

crop biology & sustainability

land, livelihoods & food security

nutrition and sustainable diets

social movements, institutions, and governance

sustainable food processing

urban agriculture

waste management in agroecosystems

water-smart food production.

The journal welcomes contributions from across the natural and social sciences (including the critical social sciences) as well as interdisciplinary and transdisciplinary work. Of equal importance, the journal promotes research that advances all the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), in particular SDG 1: no poverty, SDG 2: zero hunger, SDG 3: good health and well-being, SDG 8: decent work, SDG 12: responsible consumption and production, SDG 13: climate action, and SDG 15: life on land.

Manuscripts that focus solely on economic growth, agricultural practices without a foundation in sustainability, or studies that are purely descriptive in nature, such as soil analysis or rainfall patterns, without a foundation in sustainable food systems are not suitable for publication in this journal. Additionally, research that is narrowly focused on a single crop or region without broader implications for sustainable food systems will not be considered.

Frontiers’ journals require that manuscripts primarily comprising computational studies of public data, such as Bibliometric or Mendelian Randomization studies, must include appropriate validation. Please refer to the Frontiers Standards for research methodology policy, for more information. Manuscripts not adhering to these standards will not be considered.

Frontiers in Sustainable Food Systems is committed to advancing research in the field by allowing unrestricted access to articles and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public, enabling future scientific breakthroughs.