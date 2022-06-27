Mission & scope

Frontiers in Sustainable Food Systems publishes rigorously peer-reviewed research on one of the biggest challenges of our time: sustainably achieving global food security. Led by an outstanding Editorial Board of international experts, this open-access journal is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries, both basic and applied, to academics, policy-makers, practitioners, industry and the public worldwide. The journal welcomes contributions from across the natural and social sciences (including the critical social sciences) as well as interdisciplinary and transdisciplinary work.

A food system includes all aspects of producing and delivering food to humans, from production or wild harvest, to processing, marketing, distribution, consumption, recycling and disposal. A food system is both influenced by and emerges from overlapping and multi-scalar political, social, economic and environmental contexts. Food systems today vary from local and regional to global in their scale, processes, and effects. The journal welcomes submissions on any aspect of food systems as they intersect with the science and practice of sustainability, including its environmental, economic and social justice dimensions.

Current Specialty Sections include:

Agroecology & Ecosystem Services led by Specialty Chief Editors Prof. Stacy Philpott and Prof. Ivette Perfecto

Agro Food Safety led by Specialty Chief Editor Prof. Delia Grace Randolph

Aquatic Foods led by Specialty Chief Editors Prof. Edward Hugh Allison and Prof. Michael Tlusty

Climate-Smart Food Systems led by Specialty Chief Editors Prof. Andrew Challinor, Prof. Robert Rees and Dr. Stephen Whitfield.

Crop Biology & Sustainability led by Specialty Chief Editor Prof. Autar Mattoo and Prof. Maryke Labuschagne

Land, Livelihoods & Food Security, led by Specialty Chief Editors Prof. Ole Mertz and Prof. Patrick Meyfroidt

Nutrition and Sustainable Diets led by Specialty Chief Editors Prof. Barbara Burlingame and Prof. Elliot Berry

Social Movements, Institutions and Governance led by Specialty Chief Editors Prof. Hannah Wittman and Prof. Rachel Bezner Kerr

Sustainable Food Processing led by Specialty Chief Editor Prof. Jose Teixeira

Urban Agriculture led by Specialty Chief Editor Prof. Karl S. Zimmerer

Waste Management in Agroecosystems led by Specialty Chief Editor Prof. Maria Pilar Bernal

Water-Smart Food Production led by Specialty Chief Editor Prof. Mathias N. Andersen

