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University of Naples Parthenope
Naples, Italy
Associate Editor
Social Movements, Institutions and Governance
University of Vermont
Burlington, United States
Associate Editor
Social Movements, Institutions and Governance
Cornell University
Ithaca, United States
Associate Editor
Social Movements, Institutions and Governance
School of Agricultural Economics & Rural Development, Faculty of Social Sciences, Renmin University of China
Beijing, China
Associate Editor
Social Movements, Institutions and Governance