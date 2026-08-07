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Ghent University
Ghent, Belgium
Specialty Chief Editor
Agroecology and Ecosystem Services
M. J. P. Rohilkhand University
Bareilly, India
Associate Editor
Agroecology and Ecosystem Services
Bioversity International (Italy)
Fiumicino, Italy
Associate Editor
Agroecology and Ecosystem Services
School of Forest Sciences, Faculty of Science and Forestry, University of Eastern Finland
Joensuu, Finland
Associate Editor
Agroecology and Ecosystem Services