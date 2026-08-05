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Hebrew University of Jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
Specialty Chief Editor
Nutrition and Sustainable Diets
Cornell University
Ithaca, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Nutrition and Sustainable Diets
Sidi Mohamed Ben Abdellah University
Fes, Morocco
Associate Editor
Nutrition and Sustainable Diets
University of Kashmir
Srinagar, India
Associate Editor
Nutrition and Sustainable Diets