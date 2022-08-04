Submit your research
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Ready to publish? Check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about submission, from choosing a journal and section to preparing your manuscript.
Reviewing a manuscript? See our editorial guidelines for everything you need to know about Frontiers’ peer review process.
Our efficient and rigorous peer review means you’ll get a decision on your manuscript in just 77 days.
Article processing charges (APCs) apply to articles that are accepted for publication by our external editors, following rigorous peer review.
Center for Edaphology and Applied Biology of Segura, Spanish National Research Council (CSIC)
Espinardo , Spain
Specialty Chief Editor
Waste Management in Agroecosystems
School of Agriculture, University of Lisbon
Lisbon , Portugal
Associate Editor
Waste Management in Agroecosystems
Leibniz Institute for Agricultural Engineering and Bioeconomy (ATB)
Potsdam , Germany
Associate Editor
Waste Management in Agroecosystems
The University of Tennessee, Knoxville
Knoxville , United States
Associate Editor
Waste Management in Agroecosystems