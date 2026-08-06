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School of Agriculture, University of Lisbon
Lisbon, Portugal
Specialty Chief Editor
Waste Management in Agroecosystems
Center for Edaphology and Applied Biology of Segura, Spanish National Research Council (CSIC)
Espinardo, Spain
Specialty Chief Editor
Waste Management in Agroecosystems
Division of Soil Science &Ag-Chem, Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Jammu
Jammu, India
Associate Editor
Waste Management in Agroecosystems
Ghent University
Ghent, Belgium
Associate Editor
Waste Management in Agroecosystems