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University of Minho
Braga, Portugal
Specialty Chief Editor
Sustainable Food Processing
Autonomous University of Coahuila
Saltillo, Mexico
Associate Editor
Sustainable Food Processing
Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science
Padur, India
Associate Editor
Sustainable Food Processing
National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management
Sonipat, India
Associate Editor
Sustainable Food Processing