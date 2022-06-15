Scope

The Agro-Food Safety section is dedicated to publishing research focused on ensuring a safe and sustainable food supply throughout the entire food chain.

Led by Professor Delia Grace from the Natural Resources Institute, University of Greenwich and the International Livestock Research Institute, Kenya, the Agro-Food Safety section welcomes submissions in the domains of sustainable food systems, which connect the technical aspects of food safety with broader food security issues and their socio-economic and One Health context.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

antibiotics in food production and antimicrobial resistance

aquaculture production issues

chemical contamination and food toxicology

economically motivated contamination with non-nutritional food additives

foodborne pathogens

food preservation and antimicrobial food preservatives

microbial and chemical food spoilage and food waste

risk analysis for biotic and abiotic contamination of food

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth analysis and information about agro-food safety in food systems, the entire food chain from production to consumption and beyond.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance SDGs 2 (Zero Hunger), 3 (Good Health and Wellbeing), 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), and 14 (Life Below Water).

The Agro-Food Safety section does not consider submissions focused solely on protein research, livestock production, or seed industry, unless they have a direct and significant impact on food safety and risk analysis. Studies that do not address the safety aspects of agricultural products or food processing, or do not contribute to the advancement of sustainable food systems, are outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of sustainable food systems to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.