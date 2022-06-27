Scope

Agro-Food Safety, a specialty section of Frontiers in Sustainable Food Systems, publishes original, peer reviewed research on timely topics related to providing a safe food supply throughout the entire food chain.

Producing sufficient amounts of food to feed the world's growing population is an immediate need, but complementing this is the requirement that the food be safe to consume. Ensuring a safe food supply includes protection against microbiological, chemical and physical hazards and encompasses the entire food chain from the point of production to consumption. The Agro-Food Safety section aims to break with the traditional disciplinary silos by integrating the fundamental and technical aspects of food safety with the sustainability of food safety standards, their regulatory framework and how this links to broader food security issues and their socio-economic context.

The Agro-Food Safety section welcomes high quality and original contributions on foodborne pathogens, chemical contamination/food toxicology, risk analysis for biotic and abiotic contamination of food, food preservation and antimicrobial food preservatives, the use of antibiotics in food production and antimicrobial resistance, issues associated with aquaculture production, microbial and chemical food spoilage and food waste, and economically motivated contamination with non-nutritional food additives. Integrative topics could include, for example, how food safety regulations that affect farm management practices may influence biodiversity, and how removing food safety interventions such as antimicrobial preservatives can affect public health. Article types will encompass original research, technology reports, systematic reviews, case studies, mini reviews, policy briefs, perspectives, hypothesis and theory, general commentaries, and editorials.