Scope

The Agroecology and Ecosystem Services section is dedicated to publishing research focused on sustainable management of farming systems and the role of ecosystem services in agriculture.

Led by Dr. Liming Ye, from Ghent University in Belgium, the Agroecology and Ecosystem Services section welcomes submissions in the various domains of agroecology, which address the challenges and opportunities in developing sustainable food systems.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

agroecological approaches and their impacts on ecosystem services

constraints and opportunities to enhancing productivity and sustainability

ecological processes and interactions in agroecosystems

equitable access to resources and food across society

harnessing ecological knowledge and technologies for resilient agricultural production

interdisciplinary studies on sustainable food systems

social, political, economic, technological, and ecological interventions for sustainable agriculture across different contexts and scales of farming systems

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interplay between agroecology, ecosystem services, and sustainable food systems. The Agroecology and Ecosystem Services section does not consider submissions without a clear connection to agricultural practices and their ecological consequences.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions that advance knowledge of agroecological approaches and interdisciplinary studies on sustainable agriculture in alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 2 (Zero Hunger), 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), 13 (Climate Action), and 15 (Life on Land).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and discoveries in the field of agroecology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.