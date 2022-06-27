julius b adewopo
International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA)
Ibadan, Nigeria
Community Reviewer
Agroecology and Ecosystem Services
International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA)
Ibadan, Nigeria
Community Reviewer
Agroecology and Ecosystem Services
KIIT University
Bhubaneswar, India
Community Reviewer
Agroecology and Ecosystem Services
Department of Agronomy, University of Córdoba
Córdoba, Spain
Community Reviewer
Agroecology and Ecosystem Services
University of Evora
Évora, Portugal
Community Reviewer
Agroecology and Ecosystem Services
Iowa State University
Ames, United States
Community Reviewer
Agroecology and Ecosystem Services
Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique (CNRS)
Paris, France
Community Reviewer
Agroecology and Ecosystem Services
Council for the Central Laboratory of the Research Councils
Chilton Foliat, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Agroecology and Ecosystem Services
Heriot-Watt University
Edinburgh, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Agroecology and Ecosystem Services
National Autonomous University of Mexico
México City, Mexico
Community Reviewer
Agroecology and Ecosystem Services
Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode
Kozhikode, India
Community Reviewer
Agroecology and Ecosystem Services
Central Soil Salinity Research Institute (ICAR)
Karnāl, India
Community Reviewer
Agroecology and Ecosystem Services
Centre de Coopération Internationale en Recherche Agronomique pour le Développement (CIRAD)
Montpellier, France
Community Reviewer
Agroecology and Ecosystem Services
Department of Bioresource Engineering, Faculty of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, McGill University
Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue, Canada
Community Reviewer
Agroecology and Ecosystem Services
JSS Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Suttur
Mysore, India
Community Reviewer
Agroecology and Ecosystem Services
Instituto de Ecología (INECOL)
Xalapa, Mexico
Community Reviewer
Agroecology and Ecosystem Services
Austrian Agency for Health and Food Safety (AGES)
Vienna, Austria
Community Reviewer
Agroecology and Ecosystem Services