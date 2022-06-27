Scope

The Aquatic Foods section of Frontiers in Sustainable Food Systems publishes high-quality fundamental, applied and policy-focused research across the field of aquatic food systems, a previously overlooked but now integral part of research and policy related to innovation and governance of global food systems. We seek to publish papers addressing how aquatic foods can contribute to contemporary calls for food system transformation to improve the equity, environmental sustainability and healthiness of the future global food system.

Areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to:

• Trends and innovations in production, processing, distribution and consumption of aquatic foods: microorganisms, plants and animals produced and/or harvested from marine and freshwaters.

• Socio-technical innovations and transformations in aquatic food systems

• Aquatic food value chains: governance, restructuring and upgrading

• Food environments and their influence on consumption of aquatic foods

• Aquatic foods in the emergent ‘blue economy’

• Impacts of and responses to climate change and other drivers of change on aquatic food systems

• Food cultures and aquatic foods preferences and markets

• Safety of aquatic foods: contamination, pests and diseases

• Justice, equity, diversity and inclusion in the aquatic foods system

Papers and reports submitted to this section should take a food systems approach and be focused on the role that aquatic foods play in the food system. Very specialized technical advances in aquaculture genetics or feeds or fishery assessment models are outside the scope of this section. Fisheries and aquaculture studies that do not specifically focus on aquatic organisms as food are outside the scope of this section, as are studies on marine and freshwater ecology and conservation that do not focus on the role of aquatic biodiversity in sustaining human nutrition. Such papers are a better fit in Frontiers in Marine Science and Frontiers in Conservation Science.