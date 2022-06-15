Scope

The Aquatic Foods section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the role of aquatic foods in sustainable food systems. All contributions should adopt a food systems science perspective.

Led by Dr. Edward Allison from WorldFish (Malaysia), the Aquatic Foods section welcomes submissions on all aspects of governance, production, processing, distribution and consumption which address the contribution of aquatic foods to at least one of the following normative outcomes of applying food system science: transformation, equity, environmental sustainability, and healthiness.

Submissions should also provide specific analytically based support specifying the role that aquatic foods play in the wider food system, justifying publication in a wider food systems science journal.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

aquatic food value chains: governance, restructuring, and upgrading

aquatic foods in the emergent 'blue economy'

food cultures and aquatic foods preferences and markets

food environments and their influence on consumer preferences for and access to aquatic foods

impacts of and responses to climate change and other drivers of change on aquatic food systems

justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion in the aquatic foods system

safety of aquatic foods: contamination, pests, and diseases

socio-technical innovations and transformations in aquatic food systems

system-level implications of trends and innovations in production, processing, distribution, and consumption of aquatic foods: microorganisms, plants, and animals produced and/or harvested from marine and freshwaters.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the sustainability of the aquatic food systems, through food system transformations that improve equity, environmental sustainability, and healthiness (SDGs 2, 12, 13, 14, and 15).

The Aquatic Foods section does not consider submissions on marine and freshwater ecology and conservation that do not center on aquatic biodiversity's role in human diets or nutrition. This includes manuscripts that are narrowly concerned with aspects of production efficiency in aquatic systems and that do not clearly show an analytical engagement with sustainability and food system sciences.

Furthermore, topics that do not directly pertain to aquatic food governance, production, distribution, processing, and consumption are excluded from this section.

This inter, multi and trans-disciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of sustainable food systems to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.