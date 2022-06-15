Scope

The Climate-Smart Food Systems section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the analysis and implementation of climate-smart food systems for a sustainable future.

Led by Prof. Andrew Challinor from the University of Leeds and Prof. Stephen Whitfield from the University of Leeds, the Climate-Smart Food Systems section welcomes submissions in the various domains of sustainable food systems, which address the challenges and opportunities in adapting to and mitigating climate change.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

adaptation and resilience in food systems

agricultural and climate systems modeling

agro-ecological studies of smart solutions for mitigation and adaptation

climate-smart food system concepts and technologies

local-to-global scale studies of food systems

socio-economic and policy analyses of agri-food system transformation and change

All submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the synergies and trade-offs between adaptation, mitigation, and increasing productivity in climate-smart food systems. All three of these dimensions should be addressed in all papers, although the relative emphasis will vary.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the adaptation and resilience in food systems, agricultural and climate systems modeling, agro-ecological studies of smart solutions for mitigation and adaptation, climate-smart food system concepts and technologies, local-to-global scale studies of food systems, and socio-economic and policy analyses of agri-food system transformation and change (SDGs 2, 13, and 15).

The Climate-Smart Food Systems does not consider studies that do not link agriculture and climate change as part of its scope. Additionally, submissions focusing on non-agricultural industries or purely economic analyses without a clear connection to climate-smart food systems, adaptation, mitigation, and increasing productivity are considered outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of sustainable food systems to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.