Scope

Climate-Smart Food Systems, a specialty section of Frontiers in Sustainable Food Systems, publishes original, peer reviewed research that analyse the concepts, technologies and implementation of climate-smart food systems.

Agriculture and food sectors, across local, regional and global scales, face a complex set of challenges in the 21st century. It is increasingly clear that global targets for mitigating greenhouse gas emissions cannot be met without major alterations to our food production systems and supply chains. At the same time these systems must adapt to changing and uncertain climatic conditions. Across national and international agendas, agriculture plays a central role in achieving food security, driving economic growth, alleviating poverty, and sustaining ecological functions and services.

The Climate-Smart Food Systems section welcomes submission on the incremental, systemic and transformational changes that will be required of food systems to alleviate and adapt to climate change, and the social and environmental trade-offs and synergies associated with these changes. We seek high quality and original contributions from across disciplines that analyse the concepts, technologies and implementation of climate-smart food systems. Submissions should assess one or more of the synergies and trade-offs within climate-smart food systems; or at least present clearly the implications of the broader systems context within which the study sits. Studies that span local-to-global scales are particularly welcome. Approaches relevant to this topic area will be interdisciplinary in nature and may integrate, but not be limited to, agricultural and climate systems modelling, agronomic and agro-ecological studies of smart solutions to mitigation and adaptation, and socio-economic and policy analyses of agri-food system transformation and change.

All Research Topics, without exception, should emphasise the need for submissions to cover all three pillars of climate-smart food systems: adaptation (or resilience), mitigation, and increasing productivity. These need not be assessed in equal depth, but as a minimum the paper should assess the synergies and trade-offs between the three pillars.