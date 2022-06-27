andrew juan challinor
University of Leeds
Leeds , United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Climate-Smart Food Systems
University of Leeds
Leeds , United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Climate-Smart Food Systems
Scotland's Rural College
Edinburgh , United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Climate-Smart Food Systems
University of Leeds
Leeds , United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Climate-Smart Food Systems
Wageningen University and Research
Wageningen , Netherlands
Associate Editor
Climate-Smart Food Systems
International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center (Mexico)
Texcoco , Mexico
Associate Editor
Climate-Smart Food Systems
University of Liverpool
Liverpool , United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Climate-Smart Food Systems
Brazilian Agricultural Research Corporation (EMBRAPA)
Brasília , Brazil
Associate Editor
Climate-Smart Food Systems
Trinity College Dublin
Dublin , Ireland
Associate Editor
Climate-Smart Food Systems
International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA)
Ibadan , Nigeria
Associate Editor
Climate-Smart Food Systems
Centro de Estudios e Investigación para la Gestión de Riesgos Agrarios y Medioambientales (CEIGRAM)
Madrid , Spain
Associate Editor
Climate-Smart Food Systems
International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI)
Nairobi , Kenya
Associate Editor
Climate-Smart Food Systems
Alliance Bioversity International and CIAT
Montpellier , France
Associate Editor
Climate-Smart Food Systems
Mohammed VI Polytechnic University
Ben Guerir , Morocco
Associate Editor
Climate-Smart Food Systems
World Agroforestry
Hanoi , Vietnam
Associate Editor
Climate-Smart Food Systems
Lancaster University
Lancaster , United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Climate-Smart Food Systems
Agroscope (Switzerland)
Zürich , Switzerland
Associate Editor
Climate-Smart Food Systems