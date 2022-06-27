andrew juan challinor
University of Leeds
Leeds, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Climate-Smart Food Systems
Institute of Economics, Geography and Demography, Spanish National Research Council (CSIC)
Madrid, Spain
Associate Editor
Climate-Smart Food Systems
Brazilian Agricultural Research Corporation (EMBRAPA)
Brasília, Brazil
Associate Editor
Climate-Smart Food Systems
Mohammed VI Polytechnic University
Ben Guerir, Morocco
Associate Editor
Climate-Smart Food Systems
Centro de Estudios e Investigación para la Gestión de Riesgos Agrarios y Medioambientales (CEIGRAM)
Madrid, Spain
Associate Editor
Climate-Smart Food Systems
International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI)
Nairobi, Kenya
Associate Editor
Climate-Smart Food Systems
University of Cape Coast
Cape Coast, Ghana
Associate Editor
Climate-Smart Food Systems
Tasmanian Institute of Agriculture, College of Sciences and Engineering, University of Tasmania
Hobart, Australia
Associate Editor
Climate-Smart Food Systems
Department of Agriculture and Food, Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO)
Canberra, Australia
Associate Editor
Climate-Smart Food Systems
Teesside University
Middlesbrough, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Climate-Smart Food Systems
Harper Adams University
Newport, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Climate-Smart Food Systems
University of Liverpool
Liverpool, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Climate-Smart Food Systems
Institute of Development Studies, University of Sussex
Brighton, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Climate-Smart Food Systems
Centro Agronomico Tropical De Investigacion Y Ensenanza Catie
Turrialba, Costa Rica
Associate Editor
Climate-Smart Food Systems
FCiências.ID
Lisboa, Portugal
Associate Editor
Climate-Smart Food Systems