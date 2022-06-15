Scope

The Crop Biology and Sustainability section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing sustainable crop production and enhancing human health.

Led by Dr. Maryke Labuschagne from University of the Free State, South Africa, the Crop Biology and Sustainability section welcomes submissions in the various domains of crop biology, which connect the understanding of plant biology principles to sustainable agriculture and improved crop quality.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

agricultural chemistry

biochemistry of crops

crop interactions with different environments and climatic conditions

crop tolerance to disease, pests, and environmental stresses

development of novel and improved agroecosystems

molecular biology and genetics

nutrients and natural products

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the principles and applications of crop biology for sustainable food systems and enhanced crop quality.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance sustainable crop production, enhanced human health, and improved agroecosystems (SDGs 2, 3, and 15).

The Crop Biology and Sustainability section does not consider studies without rooting in crop production, plant biology, or sustainable agricultural practices. Research focusing on non-agricultural ecosystems or social sciences without a relevance to crop biology or sustainability is outside the scope of this section.