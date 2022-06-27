Scope

Crop Biology and Sustainability, a specialty section of Frontiers in Sustainable Food Systems, publishes original, peer reviewed research encompassing but not restricted to understanding of and unravelling the principles of biology applied to sustainable crop production; nutrients to enhance human health and crop quality; development of crop tolerance to disease, pests and environmental stresses; and creation of novel and improved agroecosystems.

Interdisciplinary research in crop biology needs to focus on solving problems in food security, nutrition and agricultural sustainability, given increasing population growth, problems of malnutrition and obesity, decreasing arable land, limited resources such as clean water, extensive use of chemicals in agriculture, and impending global climate change. Research on the principles that regulate plant biology vis a vis enhancing quality crop production can provide the basis for developing food crops with enhanced nutritional quality and lower environmental impact.

The Crop Biology and Sustainability section welcomes high quality and original contributions on agricultural chemistry, biochemistry, physiology, molecular biology/genetics, nutrients and natural products, interactions of crops with different environments/ecosystems and climatic conditions. Although the main focus will be on major and minor crops, outstanding submissions on model plant systems with direct relevance to translational research are also encouraged.