Scope

Land, Livelihoods & Food Security, a specialty section of Frontiers in Sustainable Food Systems, publishes original, peer reviewed research on the relationships between land use change, livelihoods and food security.

Land is the foundation of most of our food systems and most land use changes are associated with either increases in food production or other land-based commodities. There is thus immense pressure on land resources to provide food systems with the raw materials that are essential for livelihoods and food security at local to global level. Land use changes can have positive or negative effects on livelihoods, environment and food security and changes in livelihoods can also affect land use. However, there is insufficient knowledge on the linkages between land use change, livelihoods, environment and food security as these are complex systems with multiple sub-components.

The Land, Livelihoods and Food Security welcomes high quality and original contributions from across disciplines, especially interdisciplinary analyses that untangle the complex linkages between these essential elements of food systems. Studies may address local to global scales and can be empirical or conceptual or both. Of particular interest are innovative approaches to holistic analysis of land, livelihood and food systems, such as telecoupled land systems, global production networks, land system trade-off analysis, rural-urban connectivity, access to land, and impacts of land and food system change on human well-being.