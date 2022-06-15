Scope

The Land, Livelihoods and Food Security section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the interconnections between land use change, livelihoods, and food security.

Led by Ademola Braimoh from the World Bank Group, the Land, Livelihoods and Food Security section welcomes submissions in the various domains of sustainable food systems, which explore the relationships between these essential elements of food systems.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

access to land

global production networks

holistic analysis of land, livelihood, and food systems

impacts of land and food system change on human well-being

land system trade-off analysis

rural-urban connectivity

telecoupled land systems

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the complex linkages between land use change, livelihoods, environment, and food security.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance SDGs 1 (No Poverty), 2 (Zero Hunger), 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), 10 (Reduced Inequalities), 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), and 15 (Life on Land).

The Land, Livelihoods and Food Security section does not consider studies that are unrelated to the interconnections between land use change, livelihoods, and food security. Research that lacks a foundation in land use, food security, or livelihoods is outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of sustainable food systems to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.