abubakari ahmed
University for Development Studies
Tamale, Ghana
Community Reviewer
Land, Livelihoods and Food Security
University for Development Studies
Tamale, Ghana
Community Reviewer
Land, Livelihoods and Food Security
Other
Community Reviewer
Land, Livelihoods and Food Security
Centre de coopération internationale en recherche agronomique pour le développement
Nogent-sur-Marne, France
Community Reviewer
Land, Livelihoods and Food Security
National Institute of Research and Development for Biological Sciences (NIRDBS)
Bucharest, Romania
Community Reviewer
Land, Livelihoods and Food Security
Santa Clara University
Santa Clara, United States
Community Reviewer
Land, Livelihoods and Food Security
University of Ferrara
Ferrara, Italy
Community Reviewer
Land, Livelihoods and Food Security
School of Forest Sciences, Faculty of Science and Forestry, University of Eastern Finland
Joensuu, Finland
Community Reviewer
Land, Livelihoods and Food Security
International Rice Research Institute (Bangladesh)
Dhaka, Bangladesh
Community Reviewer
Land, Livelihoods and Food Security
University of Naples Federico II
Naples, Italy
Community Reviewer
Land, Livelihoods and Food Security
Lakehead University
Thunder Bay, Canada
Community Reviewer
Land, Livelihoods and Food Security
International Food Policy Research Institute
Washington D.C., United States
Community Reviewer
Land, Livelihoods and Food Security
Aarhus University
Aarhus, Denmark
Community Reviewer
Land, Livelihoods and Food Security
Consultant
College Park, MD, United States
Community Reviewer
Land, Livelihoods and Food Security
Universidad Técnica Particular de Loja
Loja, Ecuador
Community Reviewer
Land, Livelihoods and Food Security
Southern Research Station, Forest Service (USDA)
Asheville, United States
Community Reviewer
Land, Livelihoods and Food Security
University of South Africa
Pretoria, South Africa
Community Reviewer
Land, Livelihoods and Food Security