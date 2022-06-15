Scope

The Social Movements, Institutions, and Governance section focuses on original research and analyses that explore the social, institutional, and political factors driving food system transformation.

This section invites submissions on various aspects of sustainable food systems. These submissions should address the intricate relationships between social movements, institutions, and governance, particularly in the context of advancing the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Topics within this section include:

agroecology and alternative agri-food systems

evidence-based decision-making in food policy and practice

food security and food sovereignty

food system resilience, disaster preparedness, and response

global institutions' impact on food systems and sustainability

household dynamics affecting food production and consumption

indigenous and traditional ecological knowledge in food policy

innovative governance initiatives in food systems

land reform and land use governance

nutrition and institutional procurement initiatives

planning, implementation, and assessment of food systems

political economy and ecology in alternative agri-food system development

regional and international trade’s effects on alternative agri-food systems

social and economic impacts of governance in food systems

social class, education, gender, race, and ethnicity in food production and consumption

Submissions should provide in-depth knowledge on the interplay between social movements, institutions, and governance in food system transformation, contributing directly to the advancement of the relevant UN SDGs. Research is especially welcomed in areas such as agroecology, food systems governance, food security, food sovereignty, food system planning, food policy, political economy, and indigenous knowledge, with a focus on SDGs 1, 2, 3, 9, 10, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, and 17.

The section does not consider submissions focused solely on food safety, artificial intelligence, or digital technology, as these fall outside its scope. However, research on agriculture, soil science, agroecology, and sustainable food system redesign, relevant to social movements, institutions, and governance, is welcomed.

This multidisciplinary section of Frontiers in Sustainable Food Systems is committed to disseminating leading scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in sustainable food systems to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

For more details, please explore the Articles, Research Topics, and Editorial Board sections above.