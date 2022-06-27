Scope

Sustainable Food Processing, a specialty section of Frontiers in Sustainable Food Systems, publishes original, peer reviewed research on the latest technological developments in the food industry with a specific focus on increasing sustainability in food supply chains.

Only by addressing innovation will it be possible for the food industry to answer to the higher expectations and demand from consumers and achieve sustainability. To do so, it will be necessary to evolve technologies that provide improved food products for human health and well-being, while minimizing environmental impact- such that the circular economy becomes a reality in food (and industrial) processing. Achieving sustainability in this sector requires more efficient and environmentally-friendly food processing technologies together with waste minimization, including recovery and incorporation of food by-products in the food processing chain, while complying with extremely rigorous food safety challenges.

The Sustainable Food Processing section welcomes high quality and original contributions on novel technologies for sustainable food processing and preservation. The section also welcomes research that brings a sustainability focus to functional foods, active and functional packaging, process integration in food processing, novel technologies for food waste and by-product processing and production of bioactives and risk management in food processing.