Scope

The Sustainable Food Processing section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing sustainability in food supply chains through innovative technologies.

Led by Dr. José Teixeira from the University of Minho, the Sustainable Food Processing section welcomes submissions in the various domains of sustainable food systems, which aim to enhance the food industry's ability to meet increasing consumer demands while minimizing environmental impact.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

active and functional packaging

functional foods

novel technologies for food waste and by-product processing

process integration in food processing

production of bioactives

risk management in food processing

sustainable food processing and preservation

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development and implementation of sustainable food processing technologies and practices.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the sustainable food processing and preservation (SDG 2: Zero Hunger, SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production, and SDG 13: Climate Action).

The Sustainable Food Processing section does not consider submissions focusing on food metabolism, or human behavior or health systems. However, research that directly contributes to the development or improvement of sustainable food processing techniques and practices, and relevant SDGs are welcomed.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of sustainable food systems to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.