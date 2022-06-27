Scope

The ‘Urban Agriculture’ section of Frontiers in Sustainable Food Systems publishes original, peer reviewed research as themed issues centered on Research Topics, individual articles, review papers, and other article types. Urban Agriculture addresses new socio-environmental and spatial analysis of urban land use, food systems, sustainability, and justice in and among diverse populations of urban and peri-urban spaces. Emphasis is placed on contributions that yield wide-ranging insight into urban agriculture and its interactions with urbanization, urban communities, urban-rural interfaces, and complex socio-environmental and spatial processes. These will involve international contexts, multiple geographic scales, and the agriculture and food systems being transformed by urbanization. Urban Agriculture fosters innovative new research in this field and its expanding role as a key interdisciplinary frontier in sustainable food systems.

Examples of the research dimensions include the following:

• Socio-environmental processes, resources, and transformations in urban agriculture

• Urban agriculture and spatial analysis (e.g., urban-rural interfaces, interactions, and connectivity)

• Urban agriculture in core areas and at the peri-urban fringe

• Urban agriculture and agroecology

• Urban agriculture, agrobiodiversity, health, and food and nutrition security

• Urban agriculture and gender

• Urban agriculture, land systems, and land use (including green spaces)

• Urban agriculture, agroecology, and social dimensions of youth, immigrant, refugee, and groups and social solidarities within and extending beyond cities

• Urban agriculture, water and nutrient resources, and governance

• Social-ecological dynamics and the changing agroecology of urban agriculture

• Urban agriculture transformations, urbanization trends and dynamics

• Social and political ecologies of governance, community, and food movements in urban agriculture

• Urban agriculture and food policy and planning

• Urban agriculture, sustainable livelihoods, and justice

• Urban agriculture and the roles of “wild” and semi-domesticated biota and corresponding knowledge systems

• Urban agriculture, social identity, and biocultural processes

• Social-ecological impacts of policies and programs on urban agriculture

• Urban agriculture, infrastructure, and the social-ecological processes of urban agriculture

• Sustainability and justice issues in urban agriculture through political ecology and social-ecological systems

The scope of the Specialty will evolve as new ideas and assessment techniques emerge.