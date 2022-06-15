Scope

The Urban Agriculture section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the socio-environmental and spatial aspects of urban land use, food systems, sustainability, and justice in urban and peri-urban spaces.

Led by Dr. Karl Zimmerer from The Pennsylvania State University, the Urban Agriculture section welcomes submissions in the various domains of sustainable food systems, which explore the connections between urbanization, urban communities, urban-rural interfaces, and complex socio-environmental and spatial processes.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

agrobiodiversity, health, food and nutrition security in urban agriculture

agroecology and urban agriculture

biocultural processes and social identity in urban agriculture

core areas and peri-urban fringe in urban agriculture

gender and urban agriculture

governance, community, and food movements in urban agriculture

green spaces, land systems, and land use in urban agriculture

infrastructure and social-ecological processes of urban agriculture

social dimensions of youth, immigrant, refugee, and groups and social solidarities within and extending beyond cities in urban agriculture

social-ecological dynamics and changing agroecology of urban agriculture

social-ecological impacts of policies and programs on urban agriculture

sustainability and justice issues in urban agriculture through political ecology and social-ecological systems

urban agriculture and food policy and planning

urban agriculture and the roles of 'wild' and semi-domesticated biota and corresponding knowledge systems

urban agriculture, sustainable livelihoods, and justice

urban agriculture, water and nutrient resources, and governance

urban-rural interfaces, interactions, and connectivity in urban agriculture

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about advance the urban agriculture in the context in food systems.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance SDGs 2 (Zero Hunger), 3 (Good Health and Well-being), 5 (Gender Equality), 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), 13 (Climate Action), and 15 (Life on Land).

The Urban Agriculture section does not consider submissions that are unrelated to the urban context, such as rural farming practices. Submissions that lack a foundation in food systems research, such as non-agricultural engineering, are also excluded. While studies focusing solely on social or political aspects without foundation in urban agriculture are outside the scope of this section, research that explores the socio-environmental and spatial aspects of urban agriculture, including governance, community, food movements, and sustainability and justice issues, is considered in-scope.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of sustainable food systems to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.