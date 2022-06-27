Scope

Waste Management in Agroecosystems, a specialty section of Frontiers in Sustainable Food Systems, publishes original, peer reviewed research on organic waste generation, treatment, agricultural use, soil remediation and environmental impact. The section focuses on the 3Rs concept - Reduce, Recycle, and Reuse - on which the Circular Economy is based. Articles within this scope should provide scientific and technical information on organic waste generation, characterization, treatment and transformation into quality products that can be used in agroecosystems and other productive sectors, as well as for ecological restoration. Organic waste from urban areas, agriculture and the food industry are considered; however, other waste products such as packaging materials, glass, plastics and non-organic hazardous material are not covered by the section.

Scientific high-quality original, review and short contribution articles are considered for publication within the following subjects:

· Waste management within the circular economy

· Sustainable use of organic waste as a by-product in agroecosystems

· Organic waste treatment technologies: bioprocessing and bioconversion

· New products from waste treatment and product quality

· Environmental impact of organic waste in agroecosystems: greenhouse gas emissions, life-cycle analysis and food safety

· Waste management in soil pollution and remediation

· Organic waste as an amendment for remediation of contaminated or degraded soils

· Waste management and soil-plant systems

· Policy and regulations in organic waste management

Waste Management in Agroecosystems especially welcomes studies that take interdisciplinary approaches, covering waste treatment technologies associated with bioconversion or bioproduction of added-value materials for sustainable agriculture and their implications for the environment and the soil-plant system. Studies addressing the implications of waste management and treatment innovations on policy, regulation and public perception are also welcome. Detailed physiological or biochemical analyses of the biological components of plant, animal or microorganism systems will not be considered.