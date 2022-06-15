Scope

The Waste Management in Agroecosystems section is dedicated to publishing research focused on sustainable practices for organic waste management in agriculture.

Led by Dr. Maria Pilar Bernal from the Center for Edaphology and Applied Biology of Segura, Spanish National Research Council (CSIC), the Waste Management in Agroecosystems section welcomes submissions in various domains of sustainable food systems, which connect waste management practices with environmental and agricultural benefits.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

bioconversion and bioprocessing in organic waste treatment technologies

environmental impact of organic waste in agroecosystems, including greenhouse gas emissions, life-cycle analysis, and food safety

new products from waste treatment and product quality

organic waste as an amendment for remediation of contaminated or degraded soils

policy and regulations in organic waste management

soil pollution and remediation in waste management

sustainable use of organic waste as a by-product in agroecosystems

waste management and soil-plant systems

waste management within the circular economy

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about sustainable waste management practices and their implications for agroecosystems and the environment.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance SDGs 2 (Zero Hunger), 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), 13 (Climate Action), and 15 (Life on Land).

The Waste Management in Agroecosystems section does not consider waste products such as packaging materials, glass, plastics, and non-organic hazardous materials. However, it does cover research on greenhouse gas mitigation and beneficial uses of waste materials that are relevant to agroecosystem management. Studies solely focusing on properties of specific waste materials without addressing their impact on agroecosystems are outside the scope of this section. Additionally, detailed physiological or biochemical analyses of biological components without a clear connection to sustainable waste management practices and their implications for agroecosystems and the environment are not considered.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of sustainable food systems to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.