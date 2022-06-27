fabrizio adani
University of Milan
Milan, Italy
Community Reviewer
Waste Management in Agroecosystems
University of Milan
Milan, Italy
Community Reviewer
Waste Management in Agroecosystems
Agricultural Research Institute (Chile)
Santiago, Chile
Community Reviewer
Waste Management in Agroecosystems
University of Verona
Verona, Italy
Community Reviewer
Waste Management in Agroecosystems
Autonomous University of Barcelona
Barcelona, Spain
Community Reviewer
Waste Management in Agroecosystems
AZTI Food Research, Basque Research and Technology Alliance
Derio, Spain
Community Reviewer
Waste Management in Agroecosystems
Polytechnic Institute of Viana do Castelo
Viana do Castelo, Portugal
Community Reviewer
Waste Management in Agroecosystems
University of Copenhagen
Copenhagen, Denmark
Community Reviewer
Waste Management in Agroecosystems
Teagasc Environment Research Centre
Wexford, Ireland
Community Reviewer
Waste Management in Agroecosystems
Miguel Hernández University of Elche
Elche, Spain
Community Reviewer
Waste Management in Agroecosystems
Institut National de recherche pour l’agriculture, l’alimentation et l’environnement (INRAE)
Paris, France
Community Reviewer
Waste Management in Agroecosystems
University of Cordoba
Córdoba, Spain
Community Reviewer
Waste Management in Agroecosystems
Adolfo Ibáñez University
Santiago, Chile
Community Reviewer
Waste Management in Agroecosystems
Instituto Nacional de Tecnología Agropecuaria (Argentina)
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Community Reviewer
Waste Management in Agroecosystems
Clemson University
Clemson, United States
Community Reviewer
Waste Management in Agroecosystems
Centro de Estudios e Investigación para la Gestión de Riesgos Agrarios y Medioambientales (CEIGRAM)
Madrid, Spain
Community Reviewer
Waste Management in Agroecosystems
University of Valladolid
Valladolid, Spain
Community Reviewer
Waste Management in Agroecosystems