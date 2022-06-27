Scope

Water-Smart Food Production, a specialty section of Frontiers in Sustainable Food Systems, publishes original, peer reviewed research on the sustainable management of water resources for food production. Improved understanding of hydrological conditions under a changing climate, advances in irrigation efficiency, water-smart food innovations, aquaculture and sustainable water management are key components for increasing food production and food security to feed over 9 billion people in 2050. To deliver on this scale sustainably, it is necessary to understand the synergies and trade-offs between the hydrological environment and food production, considering the ecological as well as the socio-economic framework.

The Water-Smart Food Production section welcomes high quality and original contributions that push the frontiers of knowledge in or across the various water use and water management disciplines, and design innovative approaches for use of existing and new knowledge to address the formidable challenges that societies are facing to sustainably manage water resources. The scope encompasses the assessment, use and management of water resources to increase the economic, ecologic and social benefits derived from various ecosystem services. This includes agricultural and horticultural production, aquaculture, rural livelihoods, food and water security, food and water safety, crop-water relations, water productivity, water-efficient alternative protein sources such as insect farming and cellular agriculture, use of treated waste-water, maintenance of water quantity and quality, prevention of soil erosion and floods, food utilization, biodiversity preservation, and adaptation and creation of resilience towards global change. These studies will help farmers, consumers, industries and policymakers to choose and apply better technologies and methodologies, as well as assist in the development of strategies for improved water resources management at various scales.