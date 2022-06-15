Scope

The Water-Smart Food Production section is dedicated to publishing research focused on sustainable water resource management for food production.

Led by Dr. Olcay Unver from Arizona State University, the Water-Smart Food Production section welcomes submissions addressing the challenges and opportunities between hydrological conditions and food production.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

adaptation and creation of resilience towards global change

agricultural and horticultural production

aquaculture

biodiversity preservation

crop-water relations

food and water safety

food and water security

water resources and food utilization

maintenance of water quantity and quality

prevention of soil erosion and floods

rural livelihoods

use of treated wastewater

water productivity

water-efficient alternative protein sources such as insect farming and cellular agriculture

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about sustainable water management practices and their impact on food production and security.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance SDGs 2 (Zero Hunger), 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), and 15 (Life on Land).

The Water-Smart Food Production section does not consider studies that lack a clear focus on water management, conservation, or efficiency in the context of food production systems. Research unrelated to the sustainable use of water resources in agriculture, horticulture, aquaculture, or food processing, or that does not contribute to the development of water-smart practices, is outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of sustainable food systems to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.