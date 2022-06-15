Scope

The Emerging Tropical Diseases section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing knowledge in the field of emerging infectious diseases in tropical regions.

Led by Dr. Alfonso J. Rodriguez-Morales from Facultad de Medicina, Fundacion Universitaria Autónoma de las Américas, the Emerging Tropical Diseases section welcomes submissions in various domains of tropical medicine, which contribute to informing clinical and public health decisions.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

emerging arboviral diseases, such as zika, chikungunya, mayaro, oropouche

emerging hemorrhagic fevers

emerging impacts of climate change on tropical diseases

emerging parasitic diseases, such as zoonotic malaria

emerging vector-borne diseases

emerging viral zoonotic diseases, such as nipah, coronaviruses

new clinical manifestations and routes of transmission of tropical diseases

one health and emerging tropical diseases

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the occurrence, identification, epidemiology, clinical manifestations, diagnostics, therapeutics, prevention, and vaccines related to emerging tropical diseases.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of emerging tropical diseases, their epidemiology, clinical manifestations, diagnostics, therapeutics, prevention, and vaccines, contributing to SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and 13 (Climate Action).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of tropical medicine to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.