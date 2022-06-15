Scope

The Diagnosis of Tuberculosis section focuses on advancing research for innovative and affordable diagnostic methods to detect tuberculosis and drug-resistant strains.

Under the guidance of Dr. Pere-Joan Cardona from Servei de Microbiologia, Institut d'Investigació en Ciències de la Salut Germans Trias i Pujol, Hospital Universitari Germans Trias i Pujol, the Diagnosis of Tuberculosis section encourages submissions that explore various aspects of tuberculosis diagnosis, aiming to improve detection and patient care while addressing the global challenge of antimicrobial resistance.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include:

approaches using any biomarker nature to enhance the detection and quantification of Mycobacterium tuberculosis

biomarkers capable of predicting the progression towards active tuberculosis disease and disease outcome

biomarkers originating from host-pathogen interactions

diagnosis of extrapulmonary tuberculosis

diagnosis of pediatric tuberculosis

diagnostic methods utilizing different types of samples, preferably easy to obtain, in non-clinical settings, and non-invasive

manuscripts contributing to a better understanding of differentiating latent infection and active disease, including clinical status and the presence or absence of symptomatology resulting from preventive or therapeutic interventions

recent advances in rapid molecular diagnostic tests to detect drug-resistant tuberculosis

Submissions should offer comprehensive knowledge about the development and implementation of diagnostic systems for tuberculosis, with a particular emphasis on point-of-care solutions.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the diagnosis of tuberculosis, detection of drug-resistant strains, and improvement of patient care, contributing to SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Diagnosis of Tuberculosis to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.