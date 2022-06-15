Scope

The Epidemiology of Tuberculosis section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding of the determinants, distribution, transmission, prevention and elimination of TB.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

assessing behavioral, clinical, demographic, economic, environmental, psychological, and social determinates for tuberculosis exposure, transmission, progression, and mortality

catastrophic cost, cost-effectiveness, and economic studies

epidemiologic methodology (case-control, cohort, cross-sectional, observational, time-to-event studies)

estimating disease burden across the life course (infants, children, adolescents, adults, geriatric populations)

estimating disease burden in vulnerable populations (homelessness, politically displaced persons, migrants, substance users, high-risk occupations, healthcare workers)

mathematical and statistical modeling and disease estimation

measuring impact of interventions and control measures

meta-analyses and systematic reviews

molecular epidemiology (transmission studies and acquired drug resistance)

population-based surveys (prevalence of latent infection, tuberculosis disease, drug-resistant tuberculosis, tuberculosis-attributed mortality)

zoonotic tuberculosis (animal-human interface only)

This section welcomes submissions that explore potential associations that influence immunologic susceptibility, transmission, treatment response, and long-term outcomes, such as HIV, diabetes, mental health, substance use, and smoking; or environmental and social conditions, such as high-risk occupations, malnutrition, overcrowding, pollution, and poverty.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding and elimination of tuberculosis, targeted interventions, prevention strategies, and disease burden estimation in vulnerable populations (UN Sustainable Development Goal Target 3.3).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of epidemiology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.